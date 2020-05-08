DDA providing online services for PM-UDAY scheme during lockdown

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is providing complete online services under PM-UDAY scheme for granting the ownership rights to the residents of 1,731 unauthorised colonies in view of the lockdown, officials said on Friday. More than 2.57 lakh residents of these colonies have registered on Prime Minister-Unauthorised Colonies in Delhi Awas Adhikar Yojana (PM-UDAY) portal, the urban body said in a statement.

The residents who have not yet registered on the portal are requested to do so. Seventy thousand registrants have also got the GIS mapping of their properties done through the empanelled agencies. Sixty-five thousand residents, who have got their GIS Survey ID, should file their detailed application online on the PM-UDAY portal, it said. In order to continue the services during the coronavirus-induced lockdown period, backend scrutiny of applications will be carried out as the scheme is totally online. Online deficiency memo will be issued, if any deficiency is noticed, it said.

Applicants who receive online deficiency memos are advised to file their replies online itself. They can correct or update their applications online, the statement said. The processing centres (at Dwarka, Pitampura, Hauz Khas and Laxmi Nagar) are actively working during the lockdown period, which will continue in future as well, the DDA said.

The DDA is going to resume inspections of properties by surveyors shortly, except in the COVID-19 containment zones. The surveyors will contact the applicants in advance and will visit the properties of the willing applicants only. The surveyors have been advised to strictly adhere to the social distancing norms and take other necessary precautions prescribed, it said. The execution of authorisation slip or conveyance deed of all mature cases, will also be started shortly, the urban body said.

The officials of processing centres have been advised to take all precautionary measures in the wake of COVID-19. The number of visitors will be scheduled according to the space and facilities available in each processing centre so that the social distancing norms can be strictly adhered to, it added..