Former Chhattisgarh CM Ajit Jogi hospitalised
Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Ajit Jogi has been admitted to Shree Narayana Hospital here today after he suffered a cardiac arrest at home.ANI | Raipur (Chhattisgarh) | Updated: 09-05-2020 16:00 IST | Created: 09-05-2020 15:49 IST
According to a medical bulletin issued by Shree Narayana Hospital, the condition of Jogi, who is on the ventilator, is critical.
74-year-old Jogi collapsed in his home garden today. Soon after, doctors were called, and later he was admitted to the hospital at 12:30 pm on Saturday, as per the hospital bulletin.
