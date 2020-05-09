Left Menu
Development News Edition

Adityanath reviews COVID-19 situation in Uttar Pradesh

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 09-05-2020 15:51 IST | Created: 09-05-2020 15:51 IST
Adityanath reviews COVID-19 situation in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday stressed on the need to understand the "chemistry of corona while administering its treatment". The chief minister chaired a high-level meeting of UP government officials at his residence here to review the situation arising out of the coronavirus outbreak in the state. "The need is to understand the chemistry of corona, while administering its treatment," he said. Asserting that increasing the immunity level of the body can prevent the infection, Adityanath said the 'Aayush Kavach COVID' app launched by the state government has a host of information on ayurveda, which can be adopted by people to boost their immunity.

He added that the application should be widely publicised and people encouraged to download it. The UP chief minister also stressed on working on all possibilities for revenue generation, and directed officials to prepare a plan to identify alternate sources of revenue.

He said an elaborate work plan should be formulated to make employment available to migrant labourers, and women self-help groups should be trained on a large scale. The members of these self-help groups should be trained in making garments and sweaters, he added. "Foodgrains have been made available to 18 crore people in three phases. This is a big job. The recovery rate of COVID-19 patients is 42 per cent, as compared to the national average of 29.2 per cent," Adityanath said.

The chief minister also stated that provisions have been made for 53,400 beds to enhance the capacity of the COVID hospitals in the state. He also claimed that UP tops the tally in terms of pool testing.

The chief minister directed that a special campaign should be run for effective prevention of malaria, dengue and other diseases, a statement issued by the state government said. Adityanath also directed that cow shelters should be linked to income generation and manure should be made from cow dung.

He added that the work of geo-tagging the quarantine centres in the state should be accelerated. "People returning from foreign countries should be screened and given medical treatment as per need," Adityanath said, and asked senior officials to personally monitor the lockdown and ensure its strict adherence..

TRENDING

MoD and Tata Power SED sign contract for modernisation of 37 airfields

Twitter photos not loading? Users report issues in opening pictures

CSIR sanctions project to develop human monoclonal antibodies as therapy for COVID-19

World Thalassemia Day: Way forward for patients amid Covid-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Videos

Latest News

Mahindra Holidays posts Rs 161.51 cr loss in Q4

Mahindra Holidays Resorts India Ltd on Saturday reported a consolidated loss after tax of Rs 161.51 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2020. The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 52.35 crore in the same period a ye...

There is confusion within govt on COVID-19 situation; how will India fight pandemic if officials speak in different voices: Congress leader.

There is confusion within govt on COVID-19 situation how will India fight pandemic if officials speak in different voices Congress leader....

Air India's first evacuation flight from London to take off today

Air Indias first evacuation flight from London will be taking off for Mumbai today. The screening of passengers is underway.Air Indias first evacuation flight from London taking off for Mumbai today at 1200. The flight is 100 booked Shubh Y...

Former Chhattisgarh CM Ajit Jogi hospitalised

Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Ajit Jogi has been admitted to Shree Narayana Hospital here today after he suffered a cardiac arrest at home.According to a medical bulletin issued by Shree Narayana Hospital, the condition of Jogi, who is...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020