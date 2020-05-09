Left Menu
Reconsider home delivery of liquor, wives of Cong leaders urge Punjab CM

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 09-05-2020 16:06 IST | Created: 09-05-2020 16:06 IST
Fearing a surge in cases of domestic violence, wives of two Punjab Congress leaders, including a cabinet minister, have urged Chief Minister Amarinder Singh to reconsider his government's decision of allowing home delivery of liquor. The state government had allowed the home delivery of liquor during the third phase of the coronavirus lockdown from Thursday.

Though there is no provision for it in the Punjab Excise Act, 1914 and the excise rules, the decision was taken to ensure social distancing in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh too on Thursday had said that the opening of liquor shops will lead to an increase in domestic violence.

Expressive reservations about the decision, Mamta Ashu, a Ludhaina councillor and wife of Punjab Food and Civil Supplies Minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu, on Saturday said the fight against drugs was an election promise of the Congress due to which the decision needed a rethink. “It might lead to increase in cases of domestic violence during ongoing lockdown. Even contractors not willing to open them,” Mamta Ashu tweeted on Saturday.

Similarly, the wife of Congress’ Gidderbaha MLA Amrinder Singh Raja Warring too requested for a rethink. Amrita Warring on Friday tweeted that the decision may lead to an increase in cases of domestic violence while slamming the previous SAD-BJP government of ‘destroying families’.

“Respected @capt_amarinder ji, It is my humble request to kindly reconsider your decision to start Home Delivery of alcohol in Punjab. This will also lead to increase in domestic violence. Previous @Akali_Dal_ Govt has already destroyed families with alcohol & drug abuse,” she tweeted..

