Robot to lend helping hand at Chandrapur hospital

PTI | Chandrapur | Updated: 09-05-2020 18:04 IST | Created: 09-05-2020 17:39 IST
Robot to lend helping hand at Chandrapur hospital
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A robot has been inducted into service at the Chandrapur civil hospital, and it could be used for collecting swab samples for the COVID-19 test with some modifications in the near future, an official said. District collector Dr. Kunal Khemnar handed over the "medi-rover robot", which can be used for handing food or medicines to patients, to the hospital on Saturday.

It has been developed by Tata Technologies in association with the Government Engineering College, Chandrapur, Khemnar said in a statement. "The robot will help the medical staff in treating and nursing of patients at the hospital," he said.

With some modifications, the battery-operated robot, which weighs about 30 kg, can even be used for the collection of swab samples of suspected COVID-19 patients in the coming days, he added. So far, only one coronavirus positive case has been found in Chandrapur district.

