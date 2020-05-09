Two persons returned from Gulf to Kerala test COVID-19 positive, active cases at 17

Two persons, who returned from abroad to Kerala, have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, taking the the total number of active cases in the state to 17, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Saturday. The duo returned to Kerala from Dubai and Abu Dabhi respectively.

While one of the infected persons is being treated in Kozhikode, the second is receiving treatment in Kochi. So far 505 people have detected positive for COVID-19 in the state, of which 485 have recovered and 3 have succumbed to the infection. At present, 23,930 people are under observation, as per data released by the Chief Minister's office.

Meanwhile, a total of 177 passengers and four infants will be returning in the repatriation flight to Kochi in Kerala, Embassy of India in Oman has said."All 177 passengers and 4 infants checked in and ready to fly back home. Three mortal remains are also being sent back in today's repatriation flight to Kochi," Embassy of India in Oman said in a tweet. (ANI)