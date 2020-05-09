New Delhi, May 9 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.30 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.30 pm. . DEL35 JK-NAIKOO-LD SITUATION Pvt mobile phones restored in Kashmir; situation remains calm Srinagar: Private cell phone operators resumed their services but mobile Internet continued to remain suspended on Saturday in the Kashmir valley, a move taken as a precautionary step after the killing of self-styled local chief of banned Hizbul Mujahdieen, Reyaz Naikoo, earlier this week. .

DEL83 JK-SHELLING Pak shells forward areas along LoC in Poonch Jammu: Pakistani troops engaged in firing and mortar shelling along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday in violation of the ceasefire, a defence spokesman said. . DEL63 JK-VIRUS 13 more test positive for COVID-19 in J-K, tally rises to 836 Srinagar: The number of COVID-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir climbed to 836 on Saturday as 13 more people, including two nurses, tested positive for the disease, officials said. .

DEL33 RJ-VIRUS-LD CASES 76 fresh coronavirus cases in Rajasthan; total count 3,655 Jaipur: Seventy-six fresh coronavirus cases surfaced in Rajasthan on Saturday, pushing the state’s infection count to 3,655. DEL73 RJ-POLICE-ATTACK ‘Cops thrashed by hoodlums outside minister’s house’ Jaipur: Four policemen, including an assistant sub inspector, were injured when a group of men attacked them in Pratapgarh district of Rajasthan on Friday night. . DES24 RJ-VIRUS-SHEKHAWAT Rajasthan govt gave politics precedence over people's health: Union minister Jodhpur: Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Saturday lashed out at the Rajasthan government, saying it gave politics precedence over people’s health and failed to contain the coronavirus spread. .

DES27 UP-VIRUS-PLASMA-DEATH First patient to receive plasma therapy in UP dies of heart attack Lucknow: The first patient to receive plasma therapy as an experimental treatment for coronavirus infection in Uttar Pradesh died following a heart attack on Saturday. . DES20 UP-VIRUS-ASSAULT Accused of being coronavirus carrier, man thrashed in UP's Aligarh; six booked Aligarh: A 25-year-old man was thrashed and left unconscious with serious injuries on suspicious of being a ‘coronavirus carrier’ in Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh. .

DEL69 NCR-VIRUS-LD NOIDA 62-yr-old man becomes second COVID-19 fatality in UP's Gautam Buddh Nagar Noida (UP): May 9 (PTI) A 62-year-old man died due to coronavirus in Noida, becoming the second COVID-19 fatality in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar district, officials said on Saturday. DEL72 HR-MIGRANTS-RETURN 1.5 lakh migrant workers want to return to Haryana, 8 lakh want to leave: Home Minister Vij Chandigarh: While nearly eight lakh migrant workers stranded in Haryana have registered themselves on a government portal to return to their native states, over 1.5 lakh of them have applied on the same portal from different states to return back to work, state Home Minister Anil Vij said on Saturday. . DEL80 PB-VIRUS-CASES 31 fresh COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths in Punjab Chandigarh: Punjab reported two more coronavirus deaths on Saturday, while 31 people tested positive for the infection, bringing the number of cases to 1,762 in the state, according to the state government's medical bulletin. .

DES19 UKD-VIRUS-LD-CASES Four more test positive for COVID-19 in Uttarakhand, tally rises to 67 Dehradun: Four more persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttarakhand on Saturday, taking the state's tally of positive cases to 67. . DES28 UP-MULAYAM-HEALTH SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav discharged from hospital Lucknow: Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav was discharged from a Lucknow hospital where he was admitted after he complained of stomach and urine-related issues. .

DES26 PB-SMUGGLER-LD ARREST Kingpin of 532-kg Amritsar heroin haul arrested from Haryana Chandigarh, May 9 (PTI) The Punjab Police on Saturday arrested from neighbouring Haryana Ranjeet Singh Rana, an alleged drug smuggler who was wanted in connection with a 532-kg heroin haul from Attari last year, officials said. . DES22 PB-PAK-AMARINDER Punjab CM warns Pak against attempts to spread 'narco terrorism' Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh warned Pakistan on Saturday against its "persistent attempts" to spread narco-terrorism in India, asserting that the police force was "keeping a close watch" on anti-national activities across the border even during a crisis. .

DES25 RJ-RAPE-ARREST Man held for raping, blackmailing 17-year-old in Rajasthan's Jhalawar Kota (Raj): A 23-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping a girl on multiple occasions, recording the act and using it to blackmail her in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district, police said.. .