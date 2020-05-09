Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chhattisgarh CM writes to PM, requests for Rs 30,000 crore aid

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-05-2020 21:29 IST | Created: 09-05-2020 21:29 IST
Chhattisgarh CM writes to PM, requests for Rs 30,000 crore aid

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi again to provide a financial assistance of Rs 30,000 crore to the state to help it restore its economy. The chief minister wrote to the prime minister, reiterating that a financial aid of Rs 10,000 crore should be given immediately from this package to get the state's economy back on track. He said if this economic package is not approved, the normal functioning of the state will not be possible due to the economic crisis, an official statement said.

"The immediate package will help the state in taking decision on financial assistance to be given to industries, businesses, workers, farmers and to undertake other activities," Baghel said. Baghel said an unprecedented crisis has arisen due to Covid-19 in the country and every effort is being made by the Central and state governments to deal with it in complete solidarity.

Baghel said the state has completed 48 days of complete lockdown till May 8. “Still, with the continuous increase in the number of new cases of the Covid-19 virus, it seems that the chances of complete control or elimination of this epidemic in the near future are extremely low,” he added.

Baghel said so far the prevalence of corona virus in Chhattisgarh is comparatively better than other states. The entire system to deal with the disaster in the state is being strengthened, he said. "Due to the long period of lockdown, all kinds of economic activities in the state have been badly affected, causing livelihood crisis for lakhs of families. In view of the present situation of coronavirus infection, limited economic activities have been started by dividing the districts into red, orange and green zones by the Government of India," the CM said.

The chief minister said the practical difficulty in determining the different zones from the level of the Government of India is that there is a full possibility of the occurrence of new infection cases in the green zone immediately after the determination of zones. If any economic activity is stopped once after a long wait, then it will increase dissatisfaction and there will be a situation of uncertainty, the chief minister told the prime minister in his letter. Presently, there is also uncertainty as to what will be the situation regarding the lockdown after May 17, he said. “In order to eliminate all these uncertainties, it is needed that we take all possible precautions and start economic activities gradually. In such a situation, it would be appropriate that full powers should be delegated to states for carrying out various economic activities within it,” he said.

"If the state is not approved a package of Rs 30,000 crore in the next 3 months, the normal working of the state will not be possible due to the economic crisis," Baghel said in his letter to the PM..

TRENDING

MoD and Tata Power SED sign contract for modernisation of 37 airfields

Twitter photos not loading? Users report issues in opening pictures

CSIR sanctions project to develop human monoclonal antibodies as therapy for COVID-19

The Matrix 4 cast revealed, Lana Wachowski with Aleksandar Hemon & David Mitchell

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Videos

Latest News

FDA head in self-quarantine, has tested negative for virus

Vice President Mike Pences press secretary has the coronavirus, the White House said, making her the second person who works at the White House complex known to test positive for the virus this week. A member of the White House coronavirus ...

3 NY children die from syndrome possibly linked to COVID-19

Three children have now died in New York state from a possible complication from the coronavirus involving swollen blood vessels and heart problems, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Saturday. At least 73 children in New York have been diagnose...

Cycling's Vuelta a Espana cuts Portugal from itinerary

The Vuelta a Espana organisers said on Saturday that a race already rescheduled and shortened would also now cut its foray into neighbouring Portugal from the 2020 itinerary. Postponed until October 20, the race had already lost three stage...

PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 9pm

Following is a state-wise tally of the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 9pm as per information provided by respective governmentsStateUT Confirmed Discharged Deaths-----------------------------------------------...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020