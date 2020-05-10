Left Menu
Development News Edition

Puducherry govt decides to keep liquor shops shut till May 17

Puducherry government has decided to keep the liquor shops closed till May 17, the scheduled date for ending of ongoing COVID-19 lockdown.

ANI | Puducherry | Updated: 10-05-2020 11:24 IST | Created: 10-05-2020 11:24 IST
Puducherry govt decides to keep liquor shops shut till May 17
Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy holding a cabinet meeting. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Puducherry government has decided to keep the liquor shops closed till May 17, the scheduled date for ending of ongoing COVID-19 lockdown. Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy chaired the Cabinet meeting here on Saturday which decided that liquor shops will remain shut until May 17.

In the third phase of lockdown, various states have allowed liquor stores to open while following social distancing norms and other health guidelines. The countrywide lockdown in the wake of COVID-19, which was imposed on March 25, is slated to end on May 17. (ANI)

TRENDING

Fact check: Did Google Maps 'remove' LOC and LAC from Jammu and Kashmir's map?

Vande Bharat Mission: Haryana medical students in Russian university appeal CM and PM for evacuation

Coronavirus: Young women on 'mission fogging' in J-K's Udhampur

Science News Roundup: Copper takes aim at COVID-19 with virus-killer coatings; Australia backs BP's study to produce hydrogen from wind, solar and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

India reliable partner of US, working on at least 3 COVID-19 vaccines: Ambassador Sandhu

The Indian and American pharmaceutical companies are currently working together on at least three possible vaccines to fight the coronavirus, India Ambassador to the United States, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, told ANI on Saturday. Sandhu said th...

Rajinikanth warns ruling AIADMK against reopening liquor outlets

Superstar Rajinikanth on Sunday warned the ruling AIADMK against reopening state-run liquor outlets in Tamil Nadu, saying if it was done, it should not harbour dreams of coming to power again, apparently in next years Assembly elections. In...

Javed Akhtar calls to end azaan on loudspeakers, says it causes discomfort to others

Azaan is an integral part of the faith, not the gadget, says veteran writer-lyricist Javed Akhtar, asking that the Islamic call to prayer on loudspeakers should be stopped as it causes discomfort to others. In a tweet on Saturday, Akhtar wo...

Special train with 1,140 migrants leaves for Jharkhand

A special train carrying 1,140 migrant workers stranded here in the lockdown has left Mangaluru railway station for Jharkhand. Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel and Vedavyas Kamath, MLA, were present at the railway station on Saturday ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020