Puducherry govt decides to keep liquor shops shut till May 17

Puducherry government has decided to keep the liquor shops closed till May 17, the scheduled date for ending of ongoing COVID-19 lockdown. Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy chaired the Cabinet meeting here on Saturday which decided that liquor shops will remain shut until May 17.

In the third phase of lockdown, various states have allowed liquor stores to open while following social distancing norms and other health guidelines. The countrywide lockdown in the wake of COVID-19, which was imposed on March 25, is slated to end on May 17. (ANI)