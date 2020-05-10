Over 300 labourers leave Bengal for Bihar in a bus

More than 300 migrant labourers of Bihar, stranded in Bengal since the imposition of the lockdown, left for their homes in a bus from Alipurduar district on Sunday, an official said. The district administration, in coordination with various government departments, made adequate arrangements to send home the labourers, he said.

Measures were also being taken to transport another 368 labourers, stuck in Kalimpong, to different districts within the state. The district magistrate of Kalimpong has asked the North Bengal State Transport Corporation to provide 18 buses to transport these 368 labourers to their hometown in Coochbehar, Alipurduar, Uttar Dinajpur, Malda, Murshidabad, the official added.