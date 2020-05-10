Left Menu
SER asks loco pilots to keep vigil for migrant labourers walking on rail tracks

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 10-05-2020 15:58 IST | Created: 10-05-2020 15:58 IST
SER asks loco pilots to keep vigil for migrant labourers walking on rail tracks

The South Eastern Railway has asked its loco pilots and other staff to keep a sharp vigil for migrant labourers walking along the railway tracks after several such groups were located at different places within the zone, an official said here on Sunday. Groups of migrant labourers were spotted walking on the railway track near a level crossing between Soro and Markona of Odisha and between Balasore and Haldipada in Odisha, walking towards Kharagpur on Sunday morning, SER spokesman Sanjay Ghosh said.

On Saturday, a group of 14 migrant workers was walking on the railway tracks towards Belda, when they were detected by engineering staff between Jaleswar and Laxhanath Road and were moved safety at the nearest level crossing gate. A group of 26 people was also found walking towards Kharagpur and they were taken to Haldipada Station by RPF staff.

Another group of people was detected between Soro and Markona of Odisha on Saturday evening when they were moving along the railway tracks towards West Bengal, he said. Train movements were being stopped in the areas from where reports of such movement on the tracks were received till track clearances were obtained from railway personnel at the site, he said.

Ghosh said that advisories have been issued for staff to report such movement immediately and adequate security persons were being arranged for keeping vigil. "All the loco pilots have been advised to keep a sharp look out for movement of people on the tracks and blow horn frequently and take necessary action as and when required," he said.

"These migrant labourers are dealt with very sympathetically at all the points by the station and Railway Protection Force (RPF) staff. The local civil authorities are being informed immediately to escort them towards the public road," he said. Ghosh said that food and water were provided to all such migrant labourers found to walking on the tracks towards their homes by the SER authorities and were counselled not to walk on the railway tracks.

