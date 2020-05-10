Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Ujjain near Indore shocks with 19 pc death rate

PTI | Indore | Updated: 10-05-2020 16:42 IST | Created: 10-05-2020 16:42 IST
COVID-19: Ujjain near Indore shocks with 19 pc death rate

Even as Indore in Madhya Pradesh continues to be among the country's most worrisome coronavirus hotpots, a city some 54 kilometres from here, Ujjain, is making health officials uneasy as the latter's death rate from the infection as on Sunday stood at a whopping 19 per cent, far higher than the 3.35 per cent national average. Ujjain, famous for the Mahakal Temple and a city with seven lakh inhabitants, has seen 45 of 237 COVID-19 patients succumbing to the infection, the death rate being a shade below 19 per cent at 18.9 per cent, as per official data.

Among those who have died are a police inspector and a BJP corporator, leading to major political parties pointing out to the city's creaky health infrastructure, and the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government responding by shunting out the district collector and the superintendent of police. The BJP corporator had even made social media videos of the poor medical care available at a private hospital here.

Speaking to PTI, new Ujjain Collector Ashish Singh said, "We are trying to bring down the death rate by improving health care facilities here. We have launched several measures to identify people infected with the virus and to quarantine them. We are hopeful the curve will flatten in a fortnight." Ujjain has no government hospital and a private one - RD Gardi Hospital, with 750 beds, has been designated as a COVID-19 facility. A 100-bed hospital in Indore has also been earmarked to treat COVID-19 patients from Ujjain, officials said.

With local leaders from both the ruling BJP and Congress claiming the facilities and treatment at RD Gardi Hospital were below par, and several videos on this making the rounds of social media, the state government has placed Additional Collector Sujan Singh Rawat as nodal officer of the private facility. "We are bettering facilities at RD Gardi Hospital and issues concerning doctors and staff have been resolved," Rawat said.

He said 70 per cent of the patients who died did so within 72 hours of admission in the hospital, suggesting that some of them may have been brought for treatment too late. Most of the deceased in Ujjain also had comorbidities, mostly ailments of the heart and lungs, he added.

Initial coronavirus test reports also came in late which compounded the problem, some other health officials said. Meanwhile, Vikas Sharma, a priest at Mahakal Temple, said prayers were being offered daily to ensure the virus outbreak comes to an end.

The temple has been shut for devotees since March..

TRENDING

Fact check: Did Google Maps 'remove' LOC and LAC from Jammu and Kashmir's map?

Vande Bharat Mission: Haryana medical students in Russian university appeal CM and PM for evacuation

Coronavirus: Young women on 'mission fogging' in J-K's Udhampur

Science News Roundup: Copper takes aim at COVID-19 with virus-killer coatings; Australia backs BP's study to produce hydrogen from wind, solar and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

Andrew Scott says he did ‘Fleabag’ as he was searching for something that wasn’t ‘villanious’

British actor Andrew Scott says his Hot Priest in Fleabag was a result of his quest to break away from the image of a bad guy, which he attained after working in James Bond movie Spectre and playing Jim Moriarty in Sherlock seriesScotts Hot...

INTERVIEW-Soccer-Players need to be disciplined in virus plan says Bundesliga chief

Each individual players behavior will be crucial until the end of the season, the medical head of the Bundesliga and UEFAs efforts to restart the game across the continent warned on Sunday.Tim Meyer, the head of the Bundesligas new coronavi...

COVID-19: Abu Dhabi temple to host online prayer meeting on May 14

The Abu Dhabi BAPS Hindu Temple will participate in the Prayers for Humanity initiative called by the Higher Committee on Human Fraternity on May 14 to unite the people in the fight against coronavirus. Head of the BAPS Hindu Mandir, Abu Dh...

Maha CM wants MLC polls unopposed:Raut on 'extra' Cong nominee

A day after the ruling Congress announced its second nominee for the May 21 election to nine seats of the Maharashtra Legislative Council, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has conveyed the polls should be unopposed, senior Shiv Sena leader S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020