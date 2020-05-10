New Delhi, May 10 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 5.15 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 5.15 pm. . DEL48 UP-LOCKDOWN-JOBS UP offers easy loans, transparent rules to MSMEs; aims at 90 lakh new jobs in existing units Lucknow: Hoping to revive its coronavirus-hit economy, the Uttar Pradesh government said Sunday it will generate 90 lakh new jobs in existing MSME units and encourage entrepreneurs to set up more small industries by offering loans on easy terms. .

DES23 UP-VIRUS-CASES Active COVID-19 cases rise to 1,884 in UP: Official Lucknow: The number of active cases of coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh rose to 1,884 on Sunday, while 1,504 patients have been discharged so far, a senior official said. DES8 UP-VIRUS-ASSEMBLY-SESSION UP Assembly will be able to accommodate only 200 of 403 MLAs with social distancing: Speaker Lucknow: Only 200 of the 403 MLAs will be able to sit inside the Uttar Pradesh Assembly if social distancing norms are implemented in the House as there are not enough seats, Speaker Hriday Narayan Dixit said. . DES21 UP-TABLIGHI-INDONESIA Embassy coordinating with officials over Talbighi members from Indonesia Moradabad (UP): The Indonesian embassy is coordinating with the officials for the release of their nationals who are currently under judicial custody in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh. .

DES17 UP-VIRUS-TRAINS Ballia authorities ask Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh to inquire into migrants' train fare complaints Ballia: The district administration here on Sunday asked Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh governments to look into complaints made by migrant workers that they had to pay train fare to return their home in Uttar Pradesh. . DES12 RJ-VIRUS-CASES Rajasthan reports one more death as COVID-19 count rises to 3,741 Jaipur: Rajasthan reported one more coronavirus death on Sunday morning as the number of people testing positive for the infection rose to 3,741 with 33 fresh cases. .

DES15 RJ-VIRUS-PLASMA THERAPY Plasma therapy to treat serious COVID-19 patients at Raj hospital shows 'promising' results Jaipur: Plasma therapy started by Sawai Man Singh (SMS) medical college here to treat serious coronavirus-infected patients has delivered "promising" results so far, a top doctor at the facility said. . DES9 UKD-VIRUS-CASE Uttarkashi reports first COVID-19 positive case Uttarkashi: Uttarkashi on Sunday reported its first COVID-19 case, raising Uttarakhand's coronavirus tally to 68..