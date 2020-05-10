Left Menu
Electronic care support network in UP to help hospitals treating COVID-19 patients

An Electronic COVID Care Support (ECCS) network has been developed comprising teams of specialists to help hospitals in Uttar Pradesh in the treatment of coronavirus patients, Principal Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said on Sunday.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 10-05-2020 18:50 IST | Created: 10-05-2020 18:50 IST
Principal Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad addressing a press conference in Lucknow on Sunday.. Image Credit: ANI

An Electronic COVID Care Support (ECCS) network has been developed comprising teams of specialists to help hospitals in Uttar Pradesh in the treatment of coronavirus patients, Principal Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said on Sunday. "On the directions of Chief Minister (Yogi Adityanath), an Electronic COVID Care Support (ECCS) network has been developed as a mentor system consisting of a team of doctors. If any institution while treating COVID-19 patients needs any guidance, they can contact a nominated mentor from that area under ECCS," Prasad told reporters in a briefing.

"Hospitals in districts of western Uttar Pradesh can contact the team in Meerut and Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute for Medical Sciences (SGPGI). In the central part, hospitals can contact a dedicated team in Kanpur. They can also consult King George's Medical University (KGMU). For COVID care hospitals, they can contact the team at Prayagraj Medical College or specialist team at Banaras Hindu University (BHU). We think it will improve the quality of the treatment of COVID-19 patients," he said. Prasad informed that there are 1,884 active cases of COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh and 1,504 cured and discharged.

Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi said that around 200 trains carrying natives of Uttar Pradesh will come from Maharashtra, Gujarat, Punjab, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and other states in next two to three days. "Around 57 trains are coming to the state with around 70,000 passengers from different states. Till today morning, more than two lakh people have come in 215 trains. The medical screening will be done and later they will be sent to their districts. They will be put under home quarantine. More than 200 trains will come from Maharashtra, Gujarat, Punjab, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and other states in next two to three days," he said.

Adityanath has asked to double the state's COVID-19 testing that is from 4,000-5,000 to 10,000 tests per day, Awasthi said. He highlighted that the Chief Minister also reviewed the lockdown and COVID-19 situation in Kanpur, Meerut and Agra.

"Three special teams have been constituted for three Kanpur, Meerut and Agra. These teams will there by tomorrow," the secretary said. Awasthi informed that there are 467 COVID-19 hotspots in 71 districts of Uttar Pradesh.

"In 71 districts, there are 467 hotspots. Around 8.77 lakh houses and 49 lakh people live in these hotspots. In 20 districts, 2,670 people related to Tablighi Jamaat have been quarantined. 45 FIRs were registered against 325 foreigners," he said. He also said that the government has disbursed 31.42 lakhs per month to workers in industries. (ANI)

