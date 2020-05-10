Maha: Aurangabad COVID-19 cases mount to 557

Maha: Aurangabad COVID-19 cases mount to 557PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 10-05-2020 19:45 IST | Created: 10-05-2020 19:45 IST
The number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra's Aurangabad mounted to 557 on Sunday, which the officials said is more than a ten-fold rise in the last 14 days since April 26. Before April 26, the number of coronavirus positive cases stood at 53, they said.
"At 557 on Sunday, the number of COVID-19 cases has spiked by more than ten times in the last 14 days," an official said. The infected patients also include 72 personnel of the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF).
Aurangabad Municipal Corporation Commissioner Astik Kumar Pandey said that the number of coronavirus positive cases has been controlled in containment zones. "The rise in the cases has been controlled. A 'testing-tracking-isolation' strategy has helped us in bringing down the number of cases. The scenario post the lockdown will be the real task for us. Till that time, our manpower and facilities are being kept ready," he said.
He said the civic body will launch 'My ward, COVID free ward' campaign for spreading awareness among people. Of the 557 COVID-19 cases, 83 patients recovered and discharged from hospitals.
- READ MORE ON:
- Aurangabad
- Maharashtra
- Aurangabad Municipal Corporation
- COVID
ALSO READ
Woman from Aurangabad district tests positive for coronavirus
COVID-19: 10-day leave for 226 elderly Aurangabad civic staff
COVID-19: Aurangabad woman dies, 4 Hingoli SRPF men infected
Enforce lockdown in Aurangabad strictly: Maha minister Tope
Maha govt appoints administrator for Aurangabad civic body