Two more test positive for virus in Noida; total count 218

Two more people, including an octogenarian woman, have tested positive for coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar, taking the number of cases in the district to 218, officials said on Sunday. So far, two people have succumbed to the infection in the district.

The new patients are a 40-year-old man and an 80-year-old woman, both from Noida's Sector 22, District Surveillance Officer Sunil Dohare said in a statement. "Total 33 reports have been received in the past 24 hours, of which two tested positive for the virus," Dohare said.

The surveillance officer said the total positive cases in the district were 218 now while the numbers shown by the state government were higher due to a “duplication of entry and wrongful ID generation”. There was a discrepancy in some coronavirus-related data about Gautam Buddh Nagar on Saturday, with the figures given by the district officials here and the state officials in Lucknow not matching.

On a brighter note, 14 more patients were discharged from a hospital after treatment on Sunday. Dohare said the 14 patients--six women and eight men--were discharged from Sharda Hospital.

With this, the number of people cured of the disease in the district has reached 135, the officials said. The number of active cases has now come down to 81, they added.

The recovery rate of patients is 61.92 per cent, as per official statistics of the district administration. According to officials, so far 4,034 samples have been collected for COVID-19 test in Gautam Buddh Nagar, while 452 people are currently under institutional quarantine.