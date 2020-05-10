42 cases registered, 498 people arrested for violating coronavirus lockdown in Uttarakhand

A total of 42 cases were registered in Uttarakhand while 498 people were arrested on Saturday for violating the lockdown norms imposed to prevent coronavirus, said Media Cell, Police Headquarters, Uttarakhand. Total 2,842 cases have been registered while 16,149 people have been arrested so far.

With this, a total of 36,324 vehicles have been challaned under the MV Act while 6404 vehicles have been seized. Rs 1.89 crore fine has been collected so far. (ANI)