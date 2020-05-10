Two constables suspended over "bribery" in Hyderabad

Two constables with the city police were on Sunday suspended after a video purportedly showing them "taking bribe" from a person here, went viral. Hyderabad Commissioner of Police Anjani Kumar suspended the constables and also issued a charge memo to the Station House Officer of the Afzalgunj police station over the matter.

The Hyderabad police chief in a tweet said, "Placed under suspension with immediate effect : PC Pancha Mukesh & PC Suresh of Blue Colt2 of PS Afzalgunj who were found indulging in act of Grave Misconduct. Insp Afzalganj has been given a CHARGE MEMO for poor supervision and control. We are committed to public service." In the video, a man, apparently a fruit vendor, is seen "handing over cash" to a policeman while the other was waiting on a bike.

The constables intercept the man's vehicle and allegedly demand money from him. The video was apparently shot using a mobile phone from atop a building.

However, it was not clear when the incident took place. After the video started doing rounds on social media, the Hyderabad Police conducted an inquiry into the matter and ordered suspension of the two constables.