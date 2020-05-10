Left Menu
Maha COVID-19 cases rise by 1,278 to 22,171; death toll 832

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-05-2020 23:02 IST | Created: 10-05-2020 23:02 IST
Maharashtra on Sunday reported 1,278 new COVID-19 cases and 53 deaths, 19 from worst-hit Mumbai, taking the total case count to 22,171 and the number of fatalities to 832, a Health official said. Explaining the spike, the official said 665 patients detected in the last few days were updated and included in the 1,278 cases as per a list prepared by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Of the 53 deaths, 19 were reported from Mumbai, 14 from Malegaon in Nashik district, five each from Pune and Jalgaon, two in Dhule, one each from Dhule rural, Pimpri Chinchwad, Ahmednagar, Aurangabad, Nandurbar, Solapur and Vasai-Virar, he said. "The 14 COVID-19 deaths from Malegaon were from the period between April 27 and May 10. They have been reported today," he said, adding that one person from Madhya Pradesh also died due to COVID-19 here.

"With this, the total number of the COVID-19 deaths in the state has gone up to 832," he said. Of the total 22,171 coronavirus positive cases and 832 deaths so far, Mumbai accounts for 13,739 cases and 508 fatalities, he said.

While2,44,327 people are placed under home quarantine, 14,465 are under institutional quarantine, the official said. Pune, another coronavirus hotspot, has so far reported 2,377 cases and 146 deaths, he said.

Thane division which consist of Mumbai city reported 16,680 cases and 544 deaths while Pune division reported 3,048 cases and 168 deaths so far, he said. Nashik division has 976 COVID-19 positive cases and reported 64 deaths followed by Kolhapur division reporting 98 cases and three deaths, he said.

Aurangabad has 641 positive cases and reported 14 deaths while Latur division 73 cases and four deaths, he said. The number of cases in Vidarbha region stands at 362 cases and 24 deaths in Akola division, and 257 cases and two deaths in Nagpur division, he added.

A total of 36 people from other states are receiving treatment in Maharashtra while nine patients have succumbed to the COVID-19 infection so far, the official said. The state has performed 2,38,766 tests so far, of which 2,15,903 were negative and 22,171 have been tested positive.

The number of containment zones is 1,237 and 12,768 squads have completed surveillance of 55.61 lakh population. The state government has so far discharged 4,199 patients after recovery, he added.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 22,171, deaths 832, discharged 4,199, active cases 17,140 and people tested so far 2,38,766..

