Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sushil Modi writes to Sitharaman seeking grants for Bihar

PTI | Patna | Updated: 11-05-2020 00:44 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 00:44 IST
Sushil Modi writes to Sitharaman seeking grants for Bihar

In view of declining state revenue amid the coronavirus outbreak, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kuamr Modi has written to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, requesting her to release Rs 7,434 crore grants, recommended by the 15th Finance Commission, within this quarter of the current fiscal. He requested her to release Rs 5, 018 crore for panchayati raj institutions and Rs 2,416 crore for urban local bodies for the financial year 2020-21, as per recommendation of the Finance Commission.

If the amount is released in the first quarter of the fiscal, it will be helpful for the government to implement piped drinking water project and drainage scheme, the state finance minister said in his letter. The deputy chief minister also urged the Centre to extend funds for payment of salaries of the university teachers and the central share of Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan.

An amount of Rs 2,499 crore under the SSA programme will be spent to pay salaries of contractual teachers in the first quarter. In addition, around Rs 999 crore will be used towards salary payment to university teachers in this April-June quarter, the state finance minister said.

He said an amount of Rs 767 crore has already been paid to universities for salary payment, as per the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission. According to the guidelines laid down by the UGC, 50 per cent of it has to be borne by the central government, he added.

TRENDING

‘The Batman’ will explore emotional connection between Alfred and Bruce: Andy Serkis

Nagaur MP, his party MLAs boycott CM’s video conference with lawmakers

IIT, Singapore medical school develop alternative model to assess COVID-19 situation in states

Researchers find AI-supported test could lead to early detection of glaucoma progression

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

UK retailers say bailout funds not sufficient to stop "imminent collapse"

British retailers have warned the government that its business bailout package of reliefs, grants and loans will not be sufficient to stop the imminent collapse of many businesses.The British Retail Consortium said in a letter to small busi...

Latin America's second-biggest airline, Avianca, driven to bankruptcy by coronavirus

Avianca Holdings , Latin Americas No. 2 airline, filed for bankruptcy on Sunday, as a bond payment deadline loomed and with pleas for aid from Colombias government to weather the coronavirus crisis so far unsuccessful. If it fails to come o...

INTERVIEW-Skateboarding-Lockdown spurs 11-year-old Brazilian to shatter skating record

The closure of schools in Brazil due to the coronavirus pandemic gave 11-year-old prodigy Gui Khury plenty of time to perfect his skateboarding skills as he became the first person to land a 1080-degree turn on a vertical ramp.More than two...

Iraqi finance minister named acting oil minister until portfolio filled - ministry official

Iraqi new Finance Minister Ali Abdul Ameer Allawi has been named acting oil minister until the portfolio is filled, a senior oil ministry official said.Allawi will attend the oil ministry headquarters to meet senior officials on Monday and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020