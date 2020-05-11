Two minors killed in lightning strike in UP

Two minor boys were killed after they were struck by lightning in Uttar Pradesh's Chitrakoot district, police said on Monday. Two men were also seriously injured in the incident which took place in the district's Suhel village on Sunday morning, they said.

Station House Officer (SHO) of Mau police station Subhashchandra Chaurasia said, "On Sunday morning, some people took their animals to Yamuna river. It started raining and lightning struck Shivkushal (15) and Shivrakesh (13), killing them on the spot." Two men, aged 18 and 40, were also injured, he said. The bodies of the boys have been sent for post-mortem, while the injured have been admitted to a local government hospital, the police said.