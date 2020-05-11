Left Menu
Over two lakh workers brought to UP in Shramik trains: Official

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 11-05-2020 16:29 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 16:29 IST
Over two lakh workers stuck in other states due to the coronavirus lockdown have been brought to Uttar Pradesh in special Sharmik trains till now, an official said on Monday. Besides, over one lakh workers have returned to the state through other modes of transportation in the past four days, he added.

“Till Monday morning, 184 trains have arrived in the state with 2,20,640 migrant workers. Sixteen trains arrived on Monday and 55 more will be coming later in the day with 70,000 workers,” Additional Chief Secretary Awanish Awasthi said. Awasthi said details about them along with their skill set are being collected.

In recent days, the UP government has said it is working on plans to generate about 20 lakh jobs for migrants returning home from other states due to the nationwide lockdown imposed after the coronavirus outbreak. Awasthi said strict instructions have been issued to provide conveyance to even those who arrive at state borders on foot.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed that no worker should return home on foot, he said. Awasthi said Uttar Pradesh is receiving the maximum trains bringing migrants from other parts of the country. Trains are now being received at 42 railway stations, he said. Awasthi said the chief minister has directed to make proper arrangements for the return of around 2,000 Nepalese nationals stuck in the state.

