Special train carrying 1,383 labourers reach Bhopal from Guj

A Shramik Special train carrying 1,383 stranded labourers to Madhya Pradesh from Morbi in Gujarat reached Habibganj railway station here on Monday, a state government official said. After they were screened by authorities and provided food, the passengers, including women, children and elderly people, boarded 13 buses for their destinations across the state, he said.

They hailed from districts like Raisen, Rewa-Sidhi, Chhindwara, Shahdol, Guna, Sehore to name a few. The official said the social distancing norms were followed during the entire process.