Timings for 30 special trains issued
Indian Railways on Monday issued the timing schedule of 30 special trains to be run with effect from May 12.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-05-2020 18:59 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 18:59 IST
Indian Railways on Monday issued the timing schedule of 30 special trains to be run with effect from May 12. These trains will run between cities including New Delhi, Howrah, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bilaspur and Bengaluru among other cities on daily, biweekly, triweekly and weekly basis.
Bookings for 15 passenger trains starting from Tuesday has started from 6 pm on Monday as the data pertaining to special trains is being fed on the IRCTC website. "Data pertaining to special trains is being fed on the IRCTC website. Train ticket bookings will be available in a short while. Please wait. Inconvenience is regretted," the Ministry of Railways had tweeted.
Indian Railways will resume passenger train operations nearly after two months when services were stopped due to the coronavirus-induced nationwide lockdown. (ANI)
