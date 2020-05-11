Left Menu
Development News Edition

Saudi Arabia deepens oil cuts as weak demand weighs on prices

Reuters | Updated: 11-05-2020 19:54 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 19:54 IST
Saudi Arabia deepens oil cuts as weak demand weighs on prices

Saudi Arabia will voluntarily deepen oil output cuts from June as low oil prices are causing huge pain to the kingdom's budget and global demand remains weak due to lockdowns to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

The announcement by the kingdom to add 1 million barrels per day (bpd) - equal to 1% of global supply - to the previously announced cuts follows last week's phone conversation between U.S. President Donald Trump and Saudi Arabia's King Salman. Trump had worked last month to persuade Saudi Arabia, fellow OPEC members and Russia - a group known as OPEC+ - to cut oil output after a collapse in crude prices put heavy pressure on U.S. producers.

Last Friday, the two men discussed oil and defence amid news Washington would withdraw two Patriot anti-missile batteries from Saudi Arabia that have been a defence against Iran. Washington said the withdrawal was not linked to oil. On Monday, a Saudi energy ministry official said new cuts would bring total Saudi production down by around 4.8 million bpd in June versus April. Output would then stand at 7.492 million bpd, the lowest in almost two decades.

"The Kingdom aims through this additional cut to encourage OPEC+ participants, as well as other producing countries, to comply with the production cuts they have committed to, and to provide additional voluntary cuts, in an effort to support the stability of global oil markets," the Saudi official said. Kuwait joined Saudi Arabia in announcing fresh oil production cuts of 80,000 bpd in June, on top of those already agreed under the OPEC+ plan.

Oil prices rose on the announcements, with the benchmark Brent and WTI futures paring earlier loses to trade at $31 a barrel and $25.12 a barrel respectively. 'DEAL WITH TRUMP'

Global oil demand has slumped by about 30% as the coronavirus pandemic has curtailed travel and economic activity across the world, building up inventories globally. OPEC+ agreed last month to reduce output by 9.7 million bpd for May and June, a record production cut.

Producers will slowly relax curbs after June, although reductions in supply will stay in place until April 2022. Christyan Malek, managing director at J.P. Morgan, said he expected Saudi Arabia to further deepen cuts, possibly by another 1.0-1.5 million bpd, under pressure from Trump and its own fiscal pressures at home.

On Monday, Saudi Arabia said it would triple value added tax and suspend a cost of living allowance for state workers. "It is a transitory cut to help soften the demand hit in the next few months. It also does appear to be a politically charged cut to meet a deal with Trump," Malek said. "The U.S. energy industry is looking for a bailout from Saudi Arabia."

The kingdom was in turn looking for U.S. investments and the removal of anti-OPEC legislation, Malek said. "But fast forward 12-18 months and Saudi Arabia will have a bigger market share while oil majors and shale will be severely hit," he added.

TRENDING

‘The Batman’ will explore emotional connection between Alfred and Bruce: Andy Serkis

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

334 COVID-19 'super-spreaders' found in Ahmedabad: Official

Nagaur MP, his party MLAs boycott CM’s video conference with lawmakers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

Punjab CM pitches for lockdown extension with 'carefully crafted strategy'

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday pitched for extension of the lockdown with a carefully crafted strategy, which is to be backed by fiscal and economic empowerment of the states to save lives and secure livelihood. Chi...

Showdown in Punjab: Two ministers say won't attend meetings if chief secretary is present

Two Punjab ministers on Monday said they will not participate in any meeting attended by the states chief secretary, deepening a crisis triggered by a showdown between them and the top bureaucrat last week. Finance Minister Manpreet Singh B...

HIGHLIGHTS

Following are the top stories at 2120 hours NATION DEL128 VIRUS-LD HEALTH MINISTRY Some relatively large COVID-19 outbreaks noticed in particular areas focus on containment Govt New Delhi As India registered a record jump of 4,2...

Premier League gets go-ahead for June 1 return

Premier League and other top-level sport could restart on June 1 as the government on Monday published a lengthy document for lifting the coronavirus-induced lockdown in England. Step two of the 50-page document gave a go-ahead to the footb...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020