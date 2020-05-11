Lift curbs on inter-state transport partially: Goa CM tells PM

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Mondy urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to lift curbs on inter-state public transport partially. He also demanded resumption of mining activity and tourism to kickstart the state economy during the PM's video conference meeting with chief ministers to discuss ways to strengthen the COVID-19 containment strategy as the third phase of lockdown comes to end on May 17.

"Interacted with the Hon.PM @narendramodi ji, GOI Ministers and CMs on #Covid19 over VC. Suggested for restricted lifting of curbs, especially for inter-state public transport. Also put forth, Goa's perspective on revival of state's economy including resumption of mining and tourism," Sawant tweeted after the interaction. Goa, which has been tagged as a green zone with no COVID-19 case as of now, has partially lifted curbs on its economic activities.

The state government has been demanding resumption of the mining activity to generate revenue. After the lockdown, the tourism industry, another main contributor to Goa's economy, also come to a standstill with the borders of the state being sealed off.