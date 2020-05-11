Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jharkhand CM urges Modi to increase man-days, wages under MGNREGA by 50 per cent

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 11-05-2020 22:42 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 22:42 IST
Jharkhand CM urges Modi to increase man-days, wages under MGNREGA by 50 per cent

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to increase wages and man-days under MGNREGA scheme by 50 per cent as it is the main thrust of the rural economy with stranded migrant workers returning to the state. During a video conference chaired by the prime minister with chief ministers of different states, Soren sought relaxation in the guidelines of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) as per the state's need.

He also urged Modi to speed up ferrying of migrant workers to their homes. "In the previous video conference too I had said that existing guidelines of MGNREGA be relaxed, its wages and man days be raised by 50 per cent as the programme is the most important (aspect) of the rural economy," Soren told the prime minister.

The chief minister also requested the Centre for early clearance of the state's share of GST and permit collection of revenue from some resources at the state level. Thanking PM Modi for allowing plying of Shramik Special trains to bring back migrants, Soren said, "But only 21-22 trains have so far come with only 50,000 to 55,000 people returning. Nearly seven lakh people from the state are residing in different parts of the country." He added that life and livelihood should be given priority.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

‘The Batman’ will explore emotional connection between Alfred and Bruce: Andy Serkis

334 COVID-19 'super-spreaders' found in Ahmedabad: Official

Nagaur MP, his party MLAs boycott CM’s video conference with lawmakers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-S&P 500 edges higher as tech, healthcare shares shine

The SP 500 ticked higher on Monday as gains in healthcare and technology stocks countered losses in financials, while investors kept an eye on new coronavirus cases as several countries ease lockdowns. The tech-heavy Nasdaq was headed for i...

Airport Model screening for COVID-19 planned at 3 rly stations in Ker

Thiruvananthapuram, May 11 PTI With Indian Railways all set to partially commence some train services from Tuesday to help those stranded in various places, Kerala government plans to put in place airport-model COVID-19 screening at three r...

JNU bags project on COVID-19 research

Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar on Monday said the varsity has bagged a project on COVID-19 research from BIRAC, a public sector enterprise set up by the Department of Biotechnology. The Biotechnology Indust...

CCI dismisses complaint of alleged unfair biz practices against Eicher Polaris, Eicher Motors, Polaris Industries

The Competition Commission on Monday dismissed a complaint of alleged unfair business practices against Eicher Polaris, Eicher Motors and Polaris Industries Inc. Eicher Polaris is a joint venture between Eicher Motors and Polaris Industries...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020