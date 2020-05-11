Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lockdown "poorly planned", Centre "playing politics" over pandemic: Mamata

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 11-05-2020 23:36 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 22:53 IST
Lockdown "poorly planned", Centre "playing politics" over pandemic: Mamata
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Monday accused the Centre of "playing politics" over the COVID-19 outbreak and dubbed the nationwide lockdown a "poorly planned" exercise, sources in the state's ruling TMC said. Banerjee, while speaking during a virtual interaction Prime Minister Narendra Modi had with chief ministers on the pandemic, said there was a sharp contradiction between the lockdown order issued by the Centre and subsequent directives on relaxations.

Calling the nationwide lockdown a "poorly planned" exercise, she suggested that states be allowed to decide on which sectors to open and which to keep shut keeping in mind the situation on the ground. "On one hand the Centre wants the lockdown to be enforced strictly, and on the other it is resuming train services and reopening land borders. What is the point in continuing with the lockdown if the railways, land borders and all other sectors are allowed to reopen? This is contradictory," TMC sources quoted her as having told the meeting.

She also launched a frontal attack on Union Home Minister Amit Shah for allegedly releasing to media a letter he had written to the state about not allowing trains to ferry migrant labourers to West Bengal. "....why did Mr. Amit Shah need to write a letter and send that to the press? After it was out in the news, people were asking me. What am I supposed to do? Why dont you speak to us directly? I request this must not happen to other states," a TMC press release later quoted her as having said during the interaction.

Banerjee said she respected Shah but deprecated his decision of sending the letter to media beforehand. She said West Bengal, despite ranking the lowest among the 10 states worst affected by the disease, was being "discriminated against".

"I don't feel good saying this but why this discrimination against people of Bengal? Why letters are being sent to the media with rampant accusations?" she asked. The TMC supremo also wondered why the Centre did not question the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh when it came out with an ordinance suspending various laws to "snatch away" the rights of labourers.

"I appeal to you (PM) to trust the state. This is not the time for ideological battle but this battle is happening every day," the statement quoting Banerjee said. She asserted that the federal structure should not be bulldozed and the states allowed to decide on the lockdown and the related relaxations.

"We want to fight the pandemic alongside the central government. But Bengal has been unnecessarily targeted politically. Instead of shifting the onus on the states, the Centre should come out with a clear strategy on the way forward," she told the meeting. All states, including West Bengal, firmly stand with the Centre reflecting the true spirit of federalism, and more importantly, the spirit of humanity, she said.

She also raked up the issue of the Centre dispatching two teams to the state to take stock of the spread of the pandemic and steps taken to stem it "without prior intimation". She also alleged that migrant workers were being made to pay for their journey back home.

"If the centre fails to pay, we are willing to pay for the migrant workers. Centre must make provisions for 100 per cent testing of all these people so they could return to their native places without any risk of spreading the virus, she said.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

COVID 19: Indian Health Ministry revised guidelines for home isolation of patients with mild symptoms

Brazil confirms over 160,000 coronavirus cases

Hawaii commits to generating 100% renewable energy by 2045

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

Trump faces virus at White House amid push to 'reopen' US

As he encourages the country to reopen, President Donald Trump is confronting cases of the coronavirus in his own home, spotlighting the challenge the White House faces in instilling confidence in a nation still reeling from the pandemic. T...

France: Ex-president investigated for alleged sexual assault

The public prosecutors office in Paris said Monday that it has opened a preliminary investigation of a sexual assault accusation against 94-year-old former French President Valery Giscard dEstaing. The probe involves a German journalists al...

Wear face coverings, UK says, as confusion surrounds lockdown easing

Prime Minister Boris Johnson set out a cautious plan on Monday to get Britain back to work, including advice on wearing home-made face coverings, though his attempt to lift the coronavirus lockdown prompted confusion and even satire.The Uni...

21,714 ferried till Maha borders with states in buses: MSRTC

Mumbai, May 11 PTIMore than 21,700 people, most of them migrant workers, were transported over the last three days in 1,169 buses to Maharashtras borders with adjoining states amid the coronavirus-enforced lockdown, government-run undertaki...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020