Five more test positive for coronavirus in Himachal; total count 65

Five more coronavirus cases surfaced in Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday, taking the infection count in the state to 65, a senior health official said. So far, the infection has claimed three lives in the state.

Special Secretary (Health) Nipun Jindal said while three fresh cases were reported from Kangra district and two surfaced in Hamirpur. The three people who tested positive for the virus in Kangra included a head constable and a person who returned from Punjab's Jalandhar recently. Two men, aged 30 and 50, were found infected with the infection in Hamirpur's Bajrol. Both returned from Delhi on May 1, Jindal added. The state has 23 active cases of the virus--eight in Kangra; six in Chamba; four in Hamirpur; two in Bilaspur; and one each in Mandi, Una and Shimla. Thirty-nine people have recovered from the infection so far.