A quiet birthday for TN CM: PM, Maha CM extend greetings

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 12-05-2020 15:54 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 15:54 IST
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Tuesday turned 66, but it was a quiet birthday for the AIADMK Co-coordinator in view of the ongoing Covid-19 crisis. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and others greeted Palaniswami.

Makkal Needhi Maiam founder and a bitter critic of the ruling AIADMK, Kamal Haasan, also greeted Palaniswami. In a tweet, Modi extended his birthday greetings to Palaniswami, wishing him good health.

"Greetings to Tamil Nadu CM Thiru Edappadi K Palaniswami Ji on his birthday. May Almighty bless him with good health and a long life in service of people. @CMOTamilNadu," the Prime Minister tweeted. The chief minister, known as EPS in party circles thanked Modi and tweeted, "Thank you so much for your wishes and positive words @narendramodi ji." Thackeray also took to Twitter to greet his Tamil Nadu counterpart.

"Hearty birthday greetings to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami ji. May this day be the start of a year filled with good luck, good health and much happiness," he said in a tweet. Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan, BJP state President L Murugan and PMK founder S Ramadoss also greeted Palaniswami.

Actor-politician Kamal Haasan also extended his birthday greetings to the chief minister. In a tweet, he asked Palaniswami to ensure the smile he had on his face was there on those of people too, apparently indicating they must be happy always.

"People's wishes will ensure longer life," Haasan told Palaniswami, while tagging the chief minister's official Twitter handle, "@CMOTamil Nadu." Meanwhile, party sources said Palaniswami had asked senior leaders and office-bearers not to visit him today. However, many party leaders and functionaries took to social media to wish the chief minister on the occasion.

