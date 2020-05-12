Left Menu
Non-resident Keralites grab organic farming opportunity in Kanjikuzhi panchayat

As the non-resident Keralites have started returning from abroad including those who lost their jobs amid COVID-19 pandemic, a panchayat here has launched a novel initiative of organic farming to keep them gainfully engaged.

ANI | Alappuzha (Kerala) | Updated: 12-05-2020 16:12 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 16:12 IST
MG Raju, president of Kanjikuzhi Panchayat speaking to ANI on Tuesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

As the non-resident Keralites have started returning from abroad including those who lost their jobs amid COVID-19 pandemic, a panchayat here has launched a novel initiative of organic farming to keep them gainfully engaged. "Kanjikuzhi panchayat in Alappuzha has around 360 expatriates, who were forced to return. A majority of them have lost their jobs. So the Panchayat has decided to launch a farming initiative for them whereby those returning from abroad can carry out farming. It is called Punarjani Pravasi Programme," MG Raju, president of Kanjikuzhi Panchayat, told ANI.

He said that Panchayat would provide all necessary things including seeds, fertilisers and also trip farming facilities to them. "For those who do not have land, we will engage them in one-acre land provided by the panchayat. The officials from the Agriculture Department will extend all help to them," he said.

The Kanjikuzhi Panchayat is famous for its organic vegetable production. The panchayat even has to its credit a vegetable variety called Kanjikuzhi Payar, a variety of beans. The panchayat produces 19 varieties of vegetables and also has two outlets to sell its produces. Madhu Raveendran, who returned from Kuwait ahead of lockdown and couldn't go back, said that the initiative launched by the panchayat is a welcome one.

"The panchayat approached me and I participated in their farming initiative. Kerala depends on other States for vegetables. This will make us self-reliant. I and my family are happy to be part of farming. Like me, other expatriates can also utilise their time by being a part of this initiative," he said. (ANI)

