Left Menu
Development News Edition

First special train with 1,000 returnees reaches JK's Udhampur

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 12-05-2020 16:22 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 16:22 IST
First special train with 1,000 returnees reaches JK's Udhampur

A special train from Bengaluru carrying nearly 1,000 passengers reached Udhampur on Tuesday, marking the beginning of the return of Jammu and Kashmir residents stranded outside the Union Territory by rail. Earlier, 40,000 residents were transported by road via Lakhanpur - the gateway to the UT bordering Punjab.

The train reached Udhampur at 11.30 am after a delay of several hours and the passengers, including students and labourers, deboarded it as per the guidelines and moved to an identified holding area before being sent to their home districts in buses. The special train, which had left Chikkabanavara station in Bengaluru on Sunday afternoon, was the first passenger rail service in Jammu and Kashmir during the lockdown in effect since March 25.

Udhampur District Development Commissioner Piyush Singla said another train with 1,100 passengers is to reach here from Goa on Tuesday. Singla, who received the passengers, said the district administration had deployed magistrates and other officials to receive the passengers at the platform and guide them for online registration through an app.

The returnees were provided packaged meals and water bottles for the journey to their home districts with police escort. Officials said all the returnees have to be tested for COVID-19 and undergo administrative quarantine without exception. "Only if the tests come negative, can they be sent for home quarantine for 14 days,” one of the officials said.

The J&K government has collected details of stranded persons who wish to return. Arrangements are being made for their arrival in an orderly manner, the officials said. The stranded persons from the States and UTs of Haryana, Uttarakhand, Chandigarh and Delhi have also been permitted to return in a regulated manner, with effect from May 7 and this process will continue for a week, they said.

They said the evacuation was started after the Ministry of Home Affairs on April 29 allowed movement of stranded persons with certain conditions..

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

COVID 19: Indian Health Ministry revised guidelines for home isolation of patients with mild symptoms

Alita: Battle Angel 2: Will Robert Rodriguez return? Cast revealed in details

Brazil confirms over 160,000 coronavirus cases

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

Videos

Latest News

Indian govt's assurances on prison conditions inadequate, says Nirav Modi's lawyer in London court during extradition trial

Fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modis lawyer, during the extradition trial in Londons Westminster Magistrates Court, said that Indian governments assurances on prison conditions are inadequate and that he has a potentially serious mental health ...

Work from Home - Innovative Practices and Solutions

Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India NewsVoirEver since the lockdown, companies have been changing the way they do business. What used to be a luxury which was accorded to a few privileged employees some time back has become the order of the day. Wor...

Piramal Enterprises shares recover most early losses, settle 3 pc lower

Shares of Piramal Enterprises on Tuesday recovered most early losses and settled around 3 per cent lower. In early trade, it had plunged nearly 14 per cent after the company reported a net loss of Rs 1,702.59 crore in the quarter ended Marc...

Maha: Couple attacked in Palghar village; wife dies

A 36-year-old woman was killed and her husband critically injured in an attacked by some unidentified assailants at their home in a village in Maharashtras Palghar district on Tuesday, police said. The incident took place at around 5.30 am,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020