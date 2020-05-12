Left Menu
International Nurses Day: AIIMS corona warriors donate blood, say uniform makes them feel power from deep inside

The corona warriors of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here on Tuesday celebrated the International Nurses Day by organising a blood donation camp, which befits their stature and commitment to serve humanity in the hour of extreme crisis.

A blood donation camp was organised at CNC Blood Bank, AIIMS, New Delhi, on Tuesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Joymala Bagchi

The blood donation camp was organised by the 'Frontline COVID-19 Fighters' at CNC Blood Bank of AIIMS, which saw a number of corona warriors donating blood with a smile writ large on their face, marked by an utmost sense of satisfaction and pride. Urmil Arodhiya, 29-year-old nursing staff at AIIMS' COVID-19 ward, last met her family three months ago. Since then, she has living in a provided shelter and serving COVID-19 patients.

Today after donating blood, Arodhiya told ANI: "Be it serving in the COVID-19 ward or donating blood, I take this as an opportunity. People have believed in us. We are trying and will always try our best to serve the people. Whenever patients go back home after a full recovery, I feel so happy and proud. What else you need in life." Renu Bala Singh, a 39-year-old nurse from AIIMS, who also donated blood, said: "People are calling us warriors and warriors do not have fear. When we put up our uniform, we feel the power from deep inside. It feels like we have to help the people no matter what, till we are physically fit."

Nurses, doctors, medical staffs sanitation workers participated in the blood donation camp. Blood banks throughout the nation are highly dependent on voluntary blood donors from healthy individuals to meet the daily needs of blood.

Following the spread of COVID-19, blood banks across the country received a jolt as many scheduled blood donation camps were cancelled even before the government's guidelines to contain the virus were announced. After the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare announced a relaxation on voluntary blood donors, blood banks have requested the organisers to arrange small camps with a limited number of donors to cater to the need.

Kanishk Yadav, Nursing Officer at AIIMS, said: "We the nurses are celebrating International Nurses Day by donating blood. We want to send across a message that blood donation should continue while following the guidelines. It is our responsibility to help accident victims, cardiac patients, pregnant woman and all who requires blood, especially during the lockdown." The Union Health Ministry has issued guidelines for blood transfusion services in the country amid lockdown to ensure the continuation of supply of blood.

The International Nurses Day is being observed worldwide today following the 200th birth anniversary of Florence Nightingale, the torch-bearer of modern nursing system. (ANI)

