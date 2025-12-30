Guar Seed Prices Surge Amid Investor Bets

In a significant development on Tuesday, the futures trade for guar seed witnessed a price surge of Rs 218, reaching Rs 6,074 per quintal. This rise is attributed to heightened investor interest.

The National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange recorded a 3.72% increase for guar seed contracts set for January delivery, with an open interest of 37,305 lots.

Analysts noted that despite a decline in spot prices, the promising investor bets sustained the upward momentum of guar seed prices within the futures market.

