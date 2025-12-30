Left Menu

Guar Seed Prices Surge Amid Investor Bets

Guar seed prices surged by Rs 218 to Rs 6,074 per quintal in Tuesday's futures trade due to increased investor interest, despite a decrease in spot prices. The January delivery contracts on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange saw a rise of 3.72%, with open interest recorded at 37,305 lots.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-12-2025 19:35 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 19:35 IST
In a significant development on Tuesday, the futures trade for guar seed witnessed a price surge of Rs 218, reaching Rs 6,074 per quintal. This rise is attributed to heightened investor interest.

The National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange recorded a 3.72% increase for guar seed contracts set for January delivery, with an open interest of 37,305 lots.

Analysts noted that despite a decline in spot prices, the promising investor bets sustained the upward momentum of guar seed prices within the futures market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

