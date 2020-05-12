A quiet birthday for TN CM: Prez, PM and host of leaders extend greetings

(Eds: Recasts intro, changes headline, adds details) Chennai, May 12 (PTI): President Ramnath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi among a host of leaders on Tuesday greeted Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami who turned 66. However, it was a quiet birthday for the AIADMK Co- coordinator in view of the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

Besides the top three leaders of the country, Palaniswami's counterparts from various states extended their birthday greetings to him. In a tweet, the Chief Minister said Kovind and Naidu, among others, spoke to him over phone to greet him and thanked them.

In a tweet, Modi extended his birthday greetings to Palaniswami, wishing him good health. "Greetings to Tamil Nadu CM Thiru Edappadi K Palaniswami Ji on his birthday. May Almighty bless him with good health and a long life in service of people. @CMOTamilNadu," the Prime Minister tweeted.

The Chief Minister, known as EPS in party circles, thanked Modi and tweeted, "Thank you so much for your wishes and positive words @narendramodi ji." Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, who wished in Tamil, state Chief Ministers, including Uddhav Thackeray, Pinarayi Vijayan, Biplab Deb, Neiphiu Rio, Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Sarbananda Sonowal extended their birthday greetings to Palaniswami on Twitter, which he duly acknowledged. Governors of Tamil Nadu and Telangana, Banwarilal Purohit and Tamilisai Soundararajan, respectively also greeted him.

"Hearty birthday greetings to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami ji. May this day be the start of a year filled with good luck, good health and much happiness," Thackeray said in a tweet. BJP leaders, including former Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan, state President L Murugan and PMK founder S Ramadoss extended their birthday greetings to Palaniswami.

Actor-politician Kamal Haasan also extended his birthday greetings to the Chief Minister. In a tweet, he asked Palaniswami to ensure the smile he had on his face was there on those of people too, apparently indicating they must be happy always.

"People's wishes will ensure longer life," Haasan told Palaniswami, while tagging the chief minister's official Twitter handle, "@CMOTamil Nadu." Meanwhile, party sources said Palaniswami had asked senior leaders and office-bearers not to visit him today. However, many party leaders and functionaries took to social media to wish the Chief Minister on the occasion.

Deputy Chief Minister and AIADMK Coordinator O Panneerselvam was among those who greeted his "dear elder brother" Palaniswami on Twitter and wished good health and long life for the latter..