Left Menu
Development News Edition

3 arrested for supplying weapons to gangsters in Punjab

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 12-05-2020 18:45 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 18:45 IST
3 arrested for supplying weapons to gangsters in Punjab

The Punjab Police on Tuesday arrested three people for allegedly supplying weapons to gangsters and drug traffickers in the state, a senior officer said. Gurpreet Singh, Sukhdev Singh and Sarabjit Singh were booked under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, the IPC and the Disaster Management Act, police said. Some of the weapons recovered from them included a double barrel rifle and different types of pistols along with live rounds, they said. According to police, Gurpreet Singh was allegedly in direct contact with several gangsters and drug smugglers lodged in different prisons of the state. Gurpreet Singh's questioning revealed that he was in direct contact with Shubham, a Batala-based gangster and a prime accused in the case of armed robbery of nearly Rs 7 crores from a jewellery shop in Amritsar in 2018, state Director General of Police Dinkar Gupta said. He allegedly supplied weapons to Shubham's associates in Tarn Taran and Ferozepur areas, Gupta said in a release here. The DGP further said Gurpreet Singh was also allegedly in direct contact with Kuldip Singh, brother of Ranjit Rana, the prime accused in the 532 kg heroin seizure drug case. Ranjit was arrested a few days ago from Sirsa in Haryana as part of a joint operation by Punjab and Haryana Police. Gupta further stated Kuldip, facing charges under the NDPS Act, was currently lodged in Amritsar jail. The DGP said in depth forensic and technical analysis of the mobile devices of Gurpreet Singh and his associates was being conducted. Reiterating the firm commitment of Punjab Police to eliminate the scourge of drug trafficking and smuggling from the state, Gupta said that since enforcement of curfew on March 22, 15.802 kg heroin had been recovered from Tarn Taran district. The district police has been rigorously pursuing cases of freezing and forfeiture of illegally acquired properties of major drug smugglers under provisions of NDPS Act. Gupta said the properties of 12 drug smugglers worth around Rs 6.22 crore had been frozen by the district police since the imposition of curfew in the state. Besides, 11 new cases of freezing of property, worth around Rs 17.42 crore, were recently sent to the competent authority at the finance ministry under the central government while another seven similar cases involving properties worth around Rs 5 crore would be sent this week. Overall, illegally acquired properties of 51 major drug smugglers worth around Rs 54.46 crore have been frozen by the district police in the last nine months.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

COVID 19: Indian Health Ministry revised guidelines for home isolation of patients with mild symptoms

Alita: Battle Angel 2: Will Robert Rodriguez return? Cast revealed in details

Will Mirzapur Season 2 be released in Aug 2020? Plot to focus on constant revenges

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Golfer Arjun Bhati urges people to contribute to his initiative for PM-CARES fund

Indian golfer Arjun Bhati on Tuesday urged people to contribute to his initiative which aims to help the country in its fight against the coronavirus crisis. Bhati said his initiative, ContributewithArjun, has so far collected and donated a...

Laptops that can be linked to braille terminals given to visually-impaired children in J&K

The School Education Department in Jammu and Kashmir is going to distribute 42 laptops among children who are visually impaired to provide inclusive educational support through technological interventions. The laptops will be connected to b...

India's self-reliance addresses concerns about world's happiness, cooperation and peace: PM Modi in address to nation.

Indias self-reliance addresses concerns about worlds happiness, cooperation and peace PM Modi in address to nation....

Mother India crying today as crores of its children are walking hungry on streets; urge govt to ensure their safe return home: Rahul Gandhi.

Mother India crying today as crores of its children are walking hungry on streets urge govt to ensure their safe return home Rahul Gandhi....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020