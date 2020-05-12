Female with travel history to Gurugram tests positive for COVID-19 in Nainital, U'khand tally at 69

With one new COVID-19 case reported in Nainital, the total count of people infected from the virus in Uttarakhand has climbed to 69.

According to the data released by Uttarakhand State Control room COVID-19, the 23-year-old female patient came from Gurugram to Haldwani. Her sample was tested positive at VRDL Lab Haldwani.

The total number of samples reports received to date is 9,459, of which, 9,390 have detected negative. (ANI)