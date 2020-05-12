Left Menu
Development News Edition

22,69,815 people provided food & ration by BJP Jharkhand Unit: Verma

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 12-05-2020 19:11 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 19:11 IST
22,69,815 people provided food & ration by BJP Jharkhand Unit: Verma

The BJP Jharkhand unit has provided food and ration to 22,69,815 needy people in the state since the lockdown was imposed, a senior party leader claimed on Tuesday. BJP Jharkhand unit vice president Pradeep Verma said till Monday a total of 22,69,815 people were provided food and ration in the state under "Modi Aahaar and Modi Ration" scheme by the party.

He said 54,580 BJP workers reached out and served the needy people during the lockdown period. The womens wing of the party had made 13.4 lakh masks, which were distributed among the poor, he claimed, adding that 2.35 lakh soap pieces and sanitizer bottles were also distributed among the people.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

COVID 19: Indian Health Ministry revised guidelines for home isolation of patients with mild symptoms

Alita: Battle Angel 2: Will Robert Rodriguez return? Cast revealed in details

Will Mirzapur Season 2 be released in Aug 2020? Plot to focus on constant revenges

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

Videos

Latest News

UK coronavirus death toll rises to 32,692, an increase of 627

A total of 32,692 people who tested positive for the new coronavirus have died in the United Kingdom, a rise of 627 in a 24-hour period, the health ministry said on Tuesday.The figures are as of 5 p.m. 1600 GMT on May 11. ...

COVID-19: Golfer Arjun Bhati urges people to contribute to his initiative for PM-CARES fund

Indian golfer Arjun Bhati on Tuesday urged people to contribute to his initiative which aims to help the country in its fight against the coronavirus crisis. Bhati said his initiative, ContributewithArjun, has so far collected and donated a...

Laptops that can be linked to braille terminals given to visually-impaired children in J&K

The School Education Department in Jammu and Kashmir is going to distribute 42 laptops among children who are visually impaired to provide inclusive educational support through technological interventions. The laptops will be connected to b...

India's self-reliance addresses concerns about world's happiness, cooperation and peace: PM Modi in address to nation.

Indias self-reliance addresses concerns about worlds happiness, cooperation and peace PM Modi in address to nation....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020