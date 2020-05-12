3 children die after being run over by a goods train in Hisar

Three children died after they were run over by a goods train here on Tuesday, police said

The incident occurred near Ghora Farm road on Hisar-Sirsa Railway track, they said. The people living near the railway tracks took the children to Hisar Civil Hospital where the doctors declared them brought dead, police said

The victims were identified as Ajit Kumar (8), Ravi Kumar (12) and Ghoul Ram (5). They all were residents of Satya Nagar, Ghora Farm road, police said.