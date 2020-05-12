Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rahul urges PM Modi to transfer Rs 7,500 in accounts of migrant labourers

Minutes before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address the nation on Tuesday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi urged him to directly transfer at least Rs 7,500 to the accounts of migrant labourers to support them during COVID-19 crisis.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-05-2020 21:38 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 21:38 IST
Rahul urges PM Modi to transfer Rs 7,500 in accounts of migrant labourers
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Minutes before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address the nation on Tuesday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi urged him to directly transfer at least Rs 7,500 to the accounts of migrant labourers to support them during COVID-19 crisis. "It is my request to the Prime Minister to announce in his address that lakhs of our labourer brothers on the streets will be sent to their homes safely. Along with this, they should be given a direct transfer of at least Rs 7,500 to their accounts," Gandhi said in a video message just before Prime Minister Modi started his address to the nation.

On Friday, 16 migrants were killed in Nanded division of South Central Railway in Karmad police station area of the Aurangabad district. As per Railways officials, the migrant labourers hailed from Madhya Pradesh and were walking home from Maharashtra's Jalna. After walking for about 36 km, they had stopped to take rest when they fell asleep. The Prime Minister on Tuesday announced Rs 20 lakh crore special economic package for the country to be 'self-reliant' and deal with COVID-19."I announce a special economic package today. This will play an important role in the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan.' The announcements made by the government over COVID, decisions of RBI and today's package totals to Rs 20 lakh crore. This is 10 per cent of India's GDP," he said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

COVID 19: Indian Health Ministry revised guidelines for home isolation of patients with mild symptoms

Alita: Battle Angel 2: Will Robert Rodriguez return? Cast revealed in details

Will Mirzapur Season 2 be released in Aug 2020? Plot to focus on constant revenges

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

Videos

Latest News

ICMR to conduct survey to estimate prevalence of COVID-19 infection among Indian population

The Indian Council of Medical Research in collaboration with other key stakeholders is conducting a population-based serosurvey to estimate the prevalence of coronavirus infection among the Indian population. The survey would be conducted i...

Rs 20 lakh cr package to serve interests of poor, farmers, middle class: Amit Shah

The Modi government takes decisions in the interest of the country and the just announced Rs 20 lakh crore relief package will help the poor, farmers and middle class, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Tuesday. In a series of tweets in ...

PM Modi pitches for local products; says we should be vocal about local

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday pitched for the use of products manufactured in the country, saying the novel coronavirus outbreak has taught us the importance of local manufacturing, local market and local supply chain. In times...

One more tests positive for COVID-19 in U'khand, tally rises to 69

A 23-year-old woman tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday in Uttarakhand, taking the number of positive cases in the state to 69. The latest case is from Haldwani in Nainital district, a Health Department bulletin here said.She had return...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020