Goa CM hails PM for Rs 20 lakh crore economic package

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement of a Rs 20 lakh crore package to reinvigorate the economy hit hard by the coronavirus outbreak and the resultant lockdown. The package, which amounts to around 10 per cent of the country's GDP, was announced by the PM during his address to the nation late evening.

"I welcome the special financial package of Rs 20 lakh crores announced by the Honbe PM Shri @narendramodi ji for atmanirbhar bharat. Atmanirbhar bharat is the only way ahead, that is esha panth," Sawant tweeted. BJP Goa spokesperson said the package was reflective of Modi's leadership and would help the country come of the coronavirus crisis in a major way.