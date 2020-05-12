Left Menu
Around 300 stranded students leave for J-K from Uttarakhand

Around 300 students hailing from Jammu and Kashmir, who were stranded in Uttarakhand due to the lockdown, left for their native places in nine buses today.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 12-05-2020 23:30 IST
J-K students boarding buses at Uttarakhand. Photo/ ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The screening of students was conducted at the Raipur Sports Stadium, before they boarded the buses. Authorities ensured that social distancing was followed at all stages.

Several state governments have been making arrangements to transport workers, students, tourists, etc who have been stranded in various places across the country due to the lockdown. (ANI)

