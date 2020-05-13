Left Menu
Development News Edition

WBTC to run skeleton bus service for frontline workers, returnees

West Bengal Transport Corporation (WBTC) has said that it shall run from Wednesday a skeleton bus service for emergency purposes to be used by frontline workers and for returnees, amidst the lockdown.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 13-05-2020 06:46 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 06:46 IST
WBTC to run skeleton bus service for frontline workers, returnees
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

West Bengal Transport Corporation (WBTC) has said that it shall run from Wednesday a skeleton bus service for emergency purposes to be used by frontline workers and for returnees, amidst the lockdown.

"In view of the prevalent situation due to COVID-19, as per the direction of West Bengal Govt, the WBTC shall run a skeleton bus service for emergency purpose to be used by frontline workers & returnees/migrant who are travelling by road, rail and airlines," said a statement from WBTC.

"Buses shall be operational on a daily basis, with an hourly frequency between 7 am to 7 pm each till further instructions," the WBTC said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Why Sherlock Season 5 will surely return with Benedict Cumberbatch & Martin Freeman

Netflix’s spokesperson on Mindhunter Season 3, what latest we know

Russia's top oil province braces for 15% output cut

Alexa & Katie Season 4 release possible after Season 3 part B, get other latest updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

Fauci warns: More death, econ damage if US reopens too fast

The US governments top infectious disease expert issued a blunt warning Tuesday that cities and states could turn back the clock and see more COVID-19 deaths and economic damage alike if they lift coronavirus stay-at-home orders too fast --...

Mexico signals auto industry return on eve of restart plan

Mexicos government gave the green light on Tuesday for the key automotive industry to restart production after weeks of disruption by the coronavirus pandemic, a decision that should pave the way to reopen North American supply chains. The ...

State of National Emergency lifted as NZ prepares to move to Alert Level 2

The State of National Emergency across New Zealand has been lifted and a National Transition Period is now in place as the country prepares to move to COVID-19 Alert Level 2, Civil Defence Minister Peeni Henare has announced.The State of Na...

U.S. Republicans keep congressional seat in Wisconsin election: New York Times

U.S. Republicans kept a seat representing a rural Wisconsin district in the U.S. Congress on Tuesday, as state legislator Tom Tiffany defeated Democratic law school professor Tricia Zunker in a special election, the New York Times said. Wit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020