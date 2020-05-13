Initiative to provide dry ration kits to 6.5 underprivileged families launched in Vrindavan

An initiative to provide dry ration kits to 6.5 lakh underprivileged families during the coronavirus pandemic has been launched in the holy town of Vrindavan here, officials said. The programme was launched on Tuesday by Mathura Vrindavan Development Authority vice-chairman Nagendra Pratap Singh.

Speaking about the initiative, Singh said, "It is novel in the sense that it would solve food problems of an underprivileged beneficiary for at least a month." Since the coronavirus pandemic has impacted the livelihoods of people from marginalised communities, efforts such as these are not only critical but would go a long way in helping them. The initiative, 'Give Meals, Give Hope', is the brainchild of US-based food and beverage giant PepsiCo. It has partnered with Akshaya Patra Foundation, a non-profit organisation.

'Give Meals, Give Hope' is a global programme under which PepsiCo is committed to distributing over 10 million meals among communities that have been affected the most by the COVID-19 outbreak, a company official said. Each kit contains enough ration to sustain a family of five for at least a month, according to Akshaya Patra Foundation CMO Sundeep Talwar.

The kits will be distributed in Tarauli, Barsana Radhakund, Jatipura and a few other villages, he said..