Left Menu
Development News Edition

Businessman dead after car rams into parked tempo

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-05-2020 16:33 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 16:33 IST
Businessman dead after car rams into parked tempo

A 35-year-old man died in the early hours of Wednesday after his car rammed into a stationary tempo in suburban Andheri (West), police said. The accident took place near Akruti Point in MIDC area late Tuesday night.

Hitesh Kamal Golcha was taken in unconscious state to the nearby Cooper Hospital where he was declared dead, said senior inspector Jagdish Shinde of MIDC police station. "He was a businessman. we are awaiting autopsy report and further probe is on," Shinde said.

A 19-year-old man, son of a hotelier, had died in the same way on Tuesday evening in south Mumbai when the car he was riding in ran into a stationary bus..

TRENDING

Why Sherlock Season 5 will surely return with Benedict Cumberbatch & Martin Freeman

Netflix’s spokesperson on Mindhunter Season 3, what latest we know

Russia's top oil province braces for 15% output cut

UK researchers try to crack genetic riddle of COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

FEATURE-Cancel or strike: Pressure mounts to help U.S. renters amid coronavirus

By Carey L. Biron WASHINGTON, May 13 Thomson Reuters Foundation - As U.S. states start to ease coronavirus lockdowns, one group warns that its troubles are worsening without enough financial support renters.All of these companies are gettin...

Spain plans keeping borders closed until July - govt sources

Spanish authorities are planning to keep borders closed to most travelers from abroad until July, two foreign ministry sources said on Wednesday, in a move to try and avoid the second wave of contagion from the coronavirus. Land borders wit...

EXCLUSIVE-Athletics-Farah feels Tokyo delay could help 10,000m title defence

Multiple Olympic champion Mo Farah says the postponement of the Tokyo Games to 2021 could work to his advantage as the Briton will now have around 20 months to train for the defence of his 10,000m title having switched his focus back to the...

Delhi HC to hear plea tomorrow to de-link Aarogya setu app from website promoting e-pharmacies

A petition was filed in the Delhi High Court on Wednesday seeking directions to immediately de-link the Aarogya setu app from a website which is promoting and acting as a marketing tool for e-pharmacies. The petition, which submitted that t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020