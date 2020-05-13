Businessman dead after car rams into parked tempo

A 35-year-old man died in the early hours of Wednesday after his car rammed into a stationary tempo in suburban Andheri (West), police said. The accident took place near Akruti Point in MIDC area late Tuesday night.

Hitesh Kamal Golcha was taken in unconscious state to the nearby Cooper Hospital where he was declared dead, said senior inspector Jagdish Shinde of MIDC police station. "He was a businessman. we are awaiting autopsy report and further probe is on," Shinde said.

A 19-year-old man, son of a hotelier, had died in the same way on Tuesday evening in south Mumbai when the car he was riding in ran into a stationary bus..