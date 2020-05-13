Four Naxals surrender in Chhattisgarh
Four Naxals have surrendered in Sukma district before the Chhattisgarh Police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Wednesday.ANI | Sukma (Chhattisgarh) | Updated: 13-05-2020 17:14 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 17:14 IST
Four Naxals have surrendered in Sukma district before the Chhattisgarh Police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Wednesday. The surrendered Naxals were identified as - Podium Ganga, Muchaki Lakkhe, Sodi Ramesh and Hemla Bhima.
Podium Ganga had joined the Naxal organisation in the year 2005. There was a reward of Rs 5 lakh on his head. Muchaki Lakkhe had joined the Naxals in 2009 and he carried a reward of Rs 3 lakh on his person. Sodi Ramesh was inducted by the Naxals in the year 2014 and he carried a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head. The Naxals surrendered in front of ASP Siddhartha Tiwari, SP Shalabh Sinha and officers of Central Reserve Police Force.
The surrendered Naxals will get aid from the Chhattisgarh government under the Relief and Rehabilitation scheme. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Naxals
- Chhattisgarh
- Chhattisgarh Police
- Sukma
- Central Reserve Police Force
- Ganga
ALSO READ
Chhattisgarh CM writes to Ram Vilas Paswan, requests redressal of sugarcane farmers' problems
Two COVID-19 patients recover in Chhattisgarh, only three active cases remain
Police busts naxal camp in Chhattisgarh's Sukma, recovers arms
14 BSF personnel in Chhattisgarh test negative for COVID-19
Woman naxal killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh