MLA seeks testing of all personnel of Sahar police station

MLA seeks testing of all personnel of Sahar police stationPTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-05-2020 19:16 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 19:16 IST
A BJP MLA on Wednesday demandedthat the entire staff of Sahar police station near the Mumbaiairport be tested for coronavirus after 32 personnel from thestation were found to have contracted infection
Vile Parle MLA Parag Alavani, in a letter to theMumbai police commissioner, said the station's jurisdictioncovers congested areas
"32 police officials from the same police stationtesting positiveis a cause of concern. Hence I demand thatthe entire staff of the police station be tested for thevirus," he said.
