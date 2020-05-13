MLA seeks testing of all personnel of Sahar police station

A BJP MLA on Wednesday demandedthat the entire staff of Sahar police station near the Mumbaiairport be tested for coronavirus after 32 personnel from thestation were found to have contracted infection

Vile Parle MLA Parag Alavani, in a letter to theMumbai police commissioner, said the station's jurisdictioncovers congested areas

"32 police officials from the same police stationtesting positiveis a cause of concern. Hence I demand thatthe entire staff of the police station be tested for thevirus," he said.