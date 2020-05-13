Left Menu
Tobacco consignment seized in Mumbai, one held

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-05-2020 20:42 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 20:42 IST
Tobacco and gutkha packets worth Rs 8.80 lakh were seized on Wednesday from a mini truck by police in suburban Mumbai and a man was arrested, a crime branch official said. The mini truck was carrying the sticker of ' on emergency duty' when it was intercepted in Sakinaka on a specific input, the official said.

Police found packets of gutkha and other tobacco products worth Rs 8.80 lakh hidden inside the vehicle. The sale of tobacco and related products is banned amidst the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

"These products were meant for sale at higher prices," the official added..

