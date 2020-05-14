Maha: Three of family killed over land row; 12 detained

Three members of a family were allegedly killed by a group of persons over a land dispute in Maharashtra's Beed district, police said on Thursday. One person was also injured in the incident that took place at Mangwadgaon village of Kej tehsil around Wednesday midnight, Superintendent of Police Harsh Poddar said.

Twelve people have so far been detained in connection with the offence, he said. The victims and the accused had a dispute over a plot of land since long and a court case was going on in the matter, he said.

On Wednesday night, the accused persons allegedly attacked the victims, all from the same family, with sharp weapons and also burnt their household items. Three members of the family were killed and one person received injuries in the attack, another police official said. The deceased were identified as Babu Pawar, Prakash Babu Pawar and Sanjay Babu Pawar.

Police have detained 12 people in connection with the incident, Poddar said, adding that there is no law and order issue in the area..