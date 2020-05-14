Efforts on to rescue leopard in Telangana

Hyderabad, May 14 (PTI): A leopard was found on a road in Mailardevpally area near here on Thursday and efforts were on to safely rescue the wild animal, Forest officials said. The leopard, which appeared to be injured was seen lying beside the median of an Road Under Bridge (RUB), they said.

After receiving information, police and forest officials rushed to the spot along with the rescue team of city-based Nehru Zoological Park and efforts were underway to capture it safely, they said. Senior officials of Forest Department were monitoring the situation,a forest official said.

Earlier, sighting of the leopard created panic among locals and some motorists who were passing by the area.PTI VVKSS PTI PTI.